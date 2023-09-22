Submit Photos/Videos
Evans prepares to open first medical marijuana dispensary in CSRA

Trulieve medical dispensary in CSRA
Trulieve medical dispensary in CSRA(wrdw)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first medical marijuana dispensary for the CSRA, Trulieve, will open its doors to the public on Saturday.

You can’t get actual marijuana, but you can get other options like nasal sprays, oils, and more.

The Trulieve location in Evans will be the fifth in the state.

“Oh, I’m in heaven now,” said Scott Dorn, a medical marijuana patient. “I ain’t got far to go. 15 minutes versus two hours and ten minutes, going to Pooler, Ga. just to get medicine.”

With Trulieve opening in Evans, Dorn doesn’t have to make that trip anymore.

Tim Morey, Trulieve’s chief sales officer, said: “This area just came up as a very high trafficked. A lot of 55 and older communities, a lot of retirement military, which is a lot of the individuals that utilize cannabis.”

For Dorn, he is ready for things to get started and rolling at the Evans location.

“For the better. I mean, for real, I’ve not had as many migraines and my blood pressure is lower,” said Dorn. “It’s just natural. Something God put on earth for us. Little dabbled with but you know, it does better to me.”

Morey said: “We do what we call consultations. So if you come in and you want to learn about cannabis, we can actually give you a consultation to teach you about the benefits of cannabis and the cannabinoid system.”

Trulieve offers a variety of products.

Gregory Grimes, Evans Trulieve’s general manager, said: “From our capsules and tinctures to things of our topical cream, nasal spray, and even our tincture drops, which is like a lozenge form that actually is very easily dissolvable and you can consume sublingually.”

The catch here is you have to have a medical card from the state.

“Once you receive your medical card, then you have access to come in,” said Morey. “You’re what they call in the registry.”

It’s a joint effort for all.

“It helps me and if it helps me, I know it can help somebody else you know that has fewer problems,” said Dorn.

Trulieve will have doctors on-site at its grand opening on Saturday. The doctors will help certify individuals who would like to get certified for a medical cannabis card.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

