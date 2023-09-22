Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Below average highs continue. Breezier outlook Friday and Saturday.
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A great setup Friday for the last official day of Summer! Plenty of sun to start off the day turning partly cloudy for the afternoon.

An area of low pressure will develop and strengthen off the Southeast Coast Friday into Saturday. This will bring us breezier conditions Friday - but we will stay rain free - if we do see rain it would most likely be in the eastern CSRA closer to I-95.

Winds Friday will be out of the northeast between 12-18 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph. Highs will remain cooler than average in the low 80s.

Great football weather Friday night and throughout the weekend!

Staying nice and dry this weekend with relatively cool mornings in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and back to sunny skies Sunday.

Still a little breezy Saturday with north-northeast winds between 10-15 mph. Winds will calm down to 5-10 mph by Sunday out of the north-northwest.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

