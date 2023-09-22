Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Beautiful weekend ahead with cooler mornings in the 50s. Rain free until next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Great football weather Friday night and throughout the weekend! A jacket will not be a bad idea this evening due to temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset. Overnight lows will be cooler tonight and fall into the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Staying nice and dry this weekend with relatively cool mornings in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and back to sunny skies Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph Saturday and turn out of the southwest Sunday between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks warmer with highs in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall.
Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

