Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Great football weather Friday night and throughout the weekend! A jacket will not be a bad idea this evening due to temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset. Overnight lows will be cooler tonight and fall into the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Staying nice and dry this weekend with relatively cool mornings in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and back to sunny skies Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph Saturday and turn out of the southwest Sunday between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks warmer with highs in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall. (WRDW)

