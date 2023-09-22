Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County rescuer arrested in child porn, weed bust

Matthew Brisendine
Matthew Brisendine(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County firefighter was arrested on child porn and drug charges and fired on the day he was arrested.

Matthew Brisendine, 37, was a lieutenant and a 15-year employee of Columbia County Fire Rescue before he was terminated Wednesday.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Hallie Turner is digging deeper into the case against Matthew Brisendine. Look for updates all day here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

He’s being held in Columbia County jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of children, three counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime and two counts of purchase/possession/manufacture/sale of a controlled substance., according to jail records.

A report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shows that on Sept. 1, deputies got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the possession or distribution of child pornography.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The investigation centered on a home on the 4600 block of Clifden Avenue in Grovetown and also yielded what appears to be an extensive marijuana growing operation.

A property list accompanying a report from deputies included commercial seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, a heater, a humidifier, an aeration pump, glass jars, a digital thermometer and more.

Multiple guns and magazines were discovered along with ammunition, according to the report from deputies.

