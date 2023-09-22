Augusta Regional Airport opens new car rental facility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport hosted a grand opening for its new rental car facility on Thursday.

This 9.5 million dollar project helps rental car agencies working with the airport.

There’s hundreds of parking space for rental vehicles.

There’s a car wash and on-site gas dispensers, as well as large spaces for rental companies to take up shop, and hopefully make a frustrating process a little easier.

Here are some facts about the project:

Sits on approximately 16.5 acres and was financed through the Airport’s Customer Facility Charge fund balance.

The Consolidated Rental Car Service Facility is the first in a series of future rental car improvements which will include access roadways, canopies, and a new pick up/return area.

Allows the airport increased rental car storage capacity during the Masters Tournament.

Allows potential expansion of day-to-day public parking and improved vehicle circulation on the airport’s primary campus.

