Aquinas face off with their temporary host: Greenbrier

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the ongoing construction of their new athletic facilities, Aquinas is playing all of their games this season on the road.

On Friday, the Fighting Irish are hitting the field against their temporary hosts the Greenbrier Wolfpack.

With one final game before region play, Greenbrier’s looking for its first win in nearly two years.

“We’ve seen our share of adversity, and these guys keep coming back and they keep working hard, and I think they realize they’re very close,” said Tony Kramer, Greenbrier football coach.

The Wolfpack lost their last two games by a combined five points. They feel like a win is coming soon.

“Our team, this week, feels like we became closer as a family, as a pack,” said Cameron Lui, Greenbrier football player.

If it’s gonna happen on Friday, they’ll have to get past Aquinas, who lost two starters to an injury last week.

“It’s good to get another non-region game, you know, we’ve got a lot of key injuries right now, kind of figure out how we’re gonna go into the region, move some guys around,” said James Leonard, Aquinas football coach.

Copeland Thurmond, Aquinas football player, said: “We’ve faced some adversity having to play on the road a lot, and a lot of injuries, but overall, it’s gone very well. We like to face adversity and like to battle back.”

Aquinas and Greenbrier are like roommates sharing a home this season.

While Aquinas’s new stadium is under construction, they’re playing their home games at Greenbrier.

“It’s a challenge for sure, but our kids know what’s gonna happen, and it’s all worth it at the end of the day,” said Leonard.

Kramer said: “Many people think that we’re always competitors and we’re always at each other’s throats so to speak, you know football transcends the field, and I would like to think Aquinas would do the same thing for us to help us out.”

This is one of the many examples of our local schools finding a way to work together to do what’s best for the kids and make sure everyone has a chance to play.

