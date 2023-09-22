Submit Photos/Videos
Alpha Kappa Alpha unveils special bench at USC Aiken

Caption
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority South Atlantic Region held a special ceremony commemorating the distinguished service and leadership of the 16th South Atlantic Regional Director Ella Springs Jones.

It happened Friday at Augusta Technical College, Building 200, 3200 Augusta Tech Drive.

The day’s highlight was the unveiling of a commemorative bench in her honor.

“We are honored to pay tribute to Ella Springs Jones, a trailblazer who has left an enduring legacy of leadership and service,” said Tiffany Moore Russell, South Atlantic regional director. “This bench unveiling symbolizes our appreciation for her contributions to our organization and the community at large.”

Ella Springs Jones served as the 16th South Atlantic regional director from 2006 to 2010, leaving an indelible mark on the South Atlantic Region of AKA.

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
Brian Manecke
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
Matthew Brisendine
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Aquinas High School
On the bench: Joi Jones Gilliam and Marvene Springs Carey. Standing: O'Neil Gilliam, Kyshia...
