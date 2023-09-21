Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Does Chat DPT help with schoolwork?

Chat GPT
Chat GPT(wrdw)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students discovered Chat GPT less than a year ago.

In January, students discovered how technology could help with schoolwork and shared what they found with other students. Soon, students around the world began searching for Chat GPT.

Would they use it for research or for cheating? Many parents and educators feared it would be the latter and some students might never write another essay themselves.

It’s been a little over a semester and now we may have a good indication of the answer.

Yes, students are definitely using Chat GPT for schoolwork, and it’s interesting how researchers have come up with that determination.

They used Google Search results.

MORE | What the Tech: Should you sell or trade your smartphone?

AI expert Francois Chollet of Google Deep Learning wanted a clearer picture to find out if students were using Chat GPT.

Using the results, Chollet found searches for Chat GPT spiked in January and exceeded searches for the popular game Minecraft by mid-April.

When summer came and students were not in school, Google searches for things related to Minecraft jumped while searches for Chat GPT dropped.

What happened when schools reopened? Searches for Chat GPT rose again, outpacing searches for Minecraft.

That’s telling but doesn’t help teachers very much when trying to determine if a paper was written by a student or by Chat GPT.

MORE | What the Tech: App of the day, BeFake

Some teachers may try to determine if an essay was written by AI by asking Chat GPT. Does that work?

We asked Chat GPT to write a 100-page paper on the solar system as if written by a 4th grader. Then by entering the report into Chat GPT and asking if it wrote the paper, Chat GPT confirmed it did not. When we asked again, however, it admitted that the content was generated by AI.

On Chat GPT’s resource page for teachers, it notes Chat GPT isn’t always correct. It also notes that sometimes Chat GPT “makes up responses” to questions like ‘Did you write this?’ Adding the responses are random and have no basis in fact.

Teachers expect Chat GPT to be helpful in determining whether something was written by AI or by a student who will need to find another way.

Chat GPT isn’t reliable when it comes to admitting its work.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School teacher allegedly punched, student arrested
Rahem Devoe, 30.
New suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing

Latest News

Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile
Flathead catfish
Non-native flathead catfish discovered in Ogeechee River
This water tower will be rehabilitated under a federal grant.
Grant promises better drinking water for Denmark
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
Another rabid raccoon discovered in McDuffie County