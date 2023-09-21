UGA heavily favored against UAB despite several injuries

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No. 1 Georgia, coming off back-to-back national championships, is a big favorite against UAB.

The Bulldogs rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat South Carolina 24-14 in their Southeastern Conference opener last week.

Georgia will be looking to gain momentum before beginning a stretch of seven straight SEC games next week at Auburn.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The Bulldogs, who must overcome several injuries on offense, will play their last of four consecutive home games to open the season.

The Blazers rank as one of the nation’s top passing teams under first-year coach Trent Dilfer, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens to cap the 2000 season.

They’ll face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat South Carolina 24-14 in their Southeastern Conference opener last week, the Bulldogs are big favorites against the Blazers from the American Athletic Conference. Georgia will be looking to gain momentum before beginning a stretch of seven straight SEC games next week at Auburn. Georgia has allowed only 24 points in three games but its offense, led by quarterback Carson Beck, needs a strong showing after a slow start last week. The Blazers, one of the nation’s top passing teams under first-year coach Trent Dilfer, will need a major upset in their first game against a No. 1 team.

KEY MATCHUP

UAB nickel back Keondre Swoopes vs. Georgia’s WRs. Swoopes, a senior, had a pick 6 for the Blazers’ only touchdown in their 56-7 loss at Georgia in 2021. Swoopes has 19 tackles in two games this season. Swoopes has four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 50 career games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UAB: QB Jacob Zeno ranks third in the nation in completion percentage at 80.3% while completing 90-of-122 passes. Zeno, a 6-foot-4 junior, ranks fifth in the nation with his average of 318.7 passing yards per game. Zeno has passed for six touchdowns with three interceptions and has rushed for two scores.

Georgia: RB Daijun Edwards ran for 118 yards with a touchdown in his first career start against South Carolina. Edwards’ role becomes more important after running backs Kendall Milton (knee) and Roderick Robinson (high ankle sprain) suffered injuries last week. The Bulldogs’ offense also will be hurt by the loss of RT Amarius Mims, who needs surgery on his left ankle and is out indefinitely. Meanwhile, WR Ladd McConkey could miss his fourth consecutive game with a back injury.

FACTS AND FIGURES

UAB opened its season with a 35-6 win over North Carolina A&T before losing to Georgia Southern and Louisiana. ... Georgia ranks third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 8 points per game. ... UAB, a former member of Conference USA, will play its first American Athletic Conference game at Tulane next week. ... The Blazers average 440.3 yards per game, a school-record pace. ... Georgia will try to extend a school-record 20-game winning streak. The Bulldogs also have won 30 consecutive regular-season games, 21 straight home games and their last 22 regular-season games against non-conference opponents. ... Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett leads Georgia with 14 catches for 110 yards.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.