South Carolina works to launch Alzheimer’s research center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is in the process of establishing what researchers and advocates say would be a groundbreaking venture for Alzheimer’s care in the state.

It’s a collaboration between MUSC, USC and Clemson — and would be the most significant development for Alzheimer’s in South Carolina in decades.

For World Alzheimer’s Day, senators convened researchers at the State House to hear the latest on the state’s work to establish a designated Alzheimer’s disease research center — what one advocate calls “a lifeboat for people in the Palmetto State.”

Taylor Wilson of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina said: “What would it take to really change the trajectory of dementia in our state? The solution is an Alzheimer’s disease research center.”

MUSC, USC and Clemson are currently in the process of applying for this designation as an Alzheimer’s disease research center from the federal government.

Getting this designation opens the state to more research and funding opportunities.

That, in turn, expands access to groundbreaking clinical trials for South Carolinians with Alzheimer’s — which could then lead to more prevention, earlier diagnoses and more complex care.

But before the federal government decides whether it’ll award this designation, it advised the state to have its center and research already up and running.

So lawmakers put $10 million in the current state budget to get it started.

“If you don’t have the facilities … we want to do it right,” said state Sen. Sen. Katrina Shealy. R-Lexington.

There are 33 such centers across the country right now.

One is in Georgia and two are in North Carolina, but this one would be the first in South Carolina.

