Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart

It happened at the Walmart on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, off Highway 278 and Highway 92.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have named the two people killed Wednesday in a suspected murder-suicide at a Hiram Walmart.

Those dead are 26-year-old James Norton and 20-year-old Zoey Messenger, according to a statement from the Hiram Police Department. The two were reportedly in a relationship that ended.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide

Norton approached Messenger in an aisle inside the store just after 7 p.m. and started a conversation that didn’t appear angry, police said. But then he pulled out a handgun, shooting himself and Messenger, police believe. Norton was an employee at the Walmart, which is off Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.

Norton and Messenger were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The police department said it found no record of any calls or reports about domestic violence between the two.

“The Hiram Police Department would like to extend its deepest condolences to both families,” Police Chief Mike Turner said in a statement. “Domestic violence is a senseless crime and should be reported through 911. If not, assistance is always available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.”

