Man with rifle was just protecting his cash, deputies learn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report of an armed man in a busy intersection sent Columbia County deputies scrambling Thursday.

Just before 2 p.m., a man was seen walking around with a collapsible rifle near Wahington and Baston roads.

Columbia County deputies tracked him down, but he didn’t seem to be doing any harm.

Deputies asked what he was doing.

He said he just got his check cashed and was walking back home but didn’t want to have all that cash on him without any protection.

The deputies told him, “OK, that’s fine, he’s totally legal,” said Capt. Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

But they warned him: Just know that every time you do this, people are going to be calling the police about it, so be prepared.

The deputies gave him a ride home.

