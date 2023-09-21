Submit Photos/Videos
Lane closure planned tonight on Interstate 20 at state line

Interstate 20 just inside South Carolina.
Interstate 20 just inside South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be an overnight lane closure as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge project. 

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, a single lane closure will occur on westbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina.

MORE | ‘My whole body was burning’: DUI victim shares story of survival

The right westbound lane will be closed for guardrail repair. 

All work is scheduled to be completed by 6 a.m., Friday.

Expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone. 

