Lane closure planned tonight on Interstate 20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be an overnight lane closure as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge project.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, a single lane closure will occur on westbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina.

The right westbound lane will be closed for guardrail repair.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 6 a.m., Friday.

Expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

