Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kittens missing for weeks rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall

Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a...
Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.(Maui Humane Society)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Three kittens lost during the wildfires in Lahaina have been found safe several weeks later.

According to the Maui Humane Society, the kittens were located Monday night in a burn zone area nearly a month and a half after wildfires destroyed the historic town.

The animal care team said the cats were found unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.

Workers with the Maui Humane Society also located the kittens’ mother.

“This is just one story of four little lives saved out of the hundreds that are currently in our care,” the nonprofit organization shared.

The feline family is now recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.

“We are grateful to be able to tell stories like these,” the animal care team said.

Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the blaze that swept through Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School teacher allegedly punched, student arrested
Rahem Devoe, 30.
New suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing

Latest News

FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a polling site in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood,...
New York attorney general sends cease-and-desist letter to group accused of voter intimidation
The owner of a controversial Halloween display of a beheaded Jesus prop has responded to mixed...
Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy
FILE - Marine Gen. Eric Smith, testifies during the Senate Armed Services hearing on his...
Senate confirms new Army chief and Marine Corps commandant
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp veers off highway, killing 1 and hurting dozens
Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.
Olive Garden is bringing back the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl next week