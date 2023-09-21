Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
Rahem Devoe, 30.
New suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen foes lose their fight against Augusta store
Silver Bluff football
Possible changes to S.C. school sports hit close to home

Latest News

Thursday was the first time Murdaugh appeared in state court since his double murder conviction.
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
1 arrested, 1 sentenced in Columbia County child porn cases
C.T. Walker receives Literacy Leader award
8 local schools receive achievement recognition ‘Literacy Leaders’
New development could be coming to Aiken
Aiken residents can weigh in on new mixed-use space today
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 21