Here’s what you selected as our Game of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You spoke and we listened.

In our online poll, you selected North Augusta High School vs. Strom Thurmond as the “Under the Lights” Game of the Week.

In the online survey, 242 votes were cast for that football game, compared to 128 for Grovetown-Evans, 38 for Westside-Glenn Hills and 85 for Butler-Laney.

We’ll be at the North-Augusta Thurmond game on Friday night, so watch for full coverage here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

