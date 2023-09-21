Grovetown police search for missing 15-year-old
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 15-year-old.
Emma Caldwell was last seen in the area of Lory Lane at 6:15 p.m.
Caldwell was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts are urged to call the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.
Callers can remain anonymous.
