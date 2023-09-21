Grovetown man arrested after search yields child porn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man has been arrested on charges of possession child pornography.

On Aug. 14, the Grovetown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Rosedale Place regarding a child pornography investigation.

Grovetown investigators assigned to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children task force had received information that Eric Longacre, 40, was involved in the possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

Longacre was taken into custody at the residence and several electronic devices were seized.

The investigation has revealed that Longacre was in possession of multiple videos and files containing child pornography, according to Grovetown police.

Longacre was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and committed to the Columbia County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.

He wasn’t still in the jail as of Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.