Greenbrier girls’ golf coach reflects on first state championship victory

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More often than not, winning a state championship has the potential to impact a local community in more ways than one.

We caught up with the Greenbrier girls’ golf coach to find out how winning state has changed the way their community views girls’ golf.

“It’s been kind of cool to feel the buzz of the community, because Drive, Chip, and Putt was soon after that, and there were little girls in the community who hadn’t done that before, who were asking me for clubs. They were like, do any of these girls want to mentor and help? So, even beyond Greenbrier, if there’s growth in this sport, and I’m a father of three girls, and so if there’s growth in women’s sports in our community, that’s huge too,” said Casey Heckathorn.

In the spring, Greenbrier’s Girls Golf Team didn’t just win state for the first time in program history, but they obliterated the competition in the final round by 10 strokes to bring home the trophy.

Greenbrier Girls' Golf Team (wrdw)

Two members of the Wolfpack cracked the top 10 individually with Adyson Lukich coming in fourth and Reagan Henderson finishing in eighth.

Greenbrier received their state championship rings a couple of weeks ago in front of everyone in attendance at halftime of one of their football games.

News 12′s Nick Proto and Dan Booth caught up with Heckathorn, discussing everything from their state championship run to the impact winning state could have on girls’ golf in their community moving forward.

“We got down by eight you know, somewhere in the 9th, 10th holes. You know, it completely flipped. We came out of the gate terribly, and it really wasn’t until I was with our alternate Maddie Link, we were on the 16th fairway, and she’s got the app out and we’re watching things, she says, ‘Coach we’re not down anymore, we’re up four all of a sudden.’ I mean, it flipped that fast. I told the girls I would give them a big flex too, so,” said Heckathorn.

The wolfpack flew under the radar a little bit last year, but you can be this time around that won’t be the case.

