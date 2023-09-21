Grant promises better drinking water for Denmark

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A nearly $600,000 grant could bring hope for better drinking water in Denmark, which has long been plagued by low water quality.

The funding from the federal government will rehabilitate a water tower that serves the community.

The money to improve the water tower near the county airport comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control helped select grant recipients such as Bamberg County.

“This funding and the water tank improvements will ensure Denmark residents have better access to clean and safe drinking water,” said Bamberg County Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman.

He added that county leaders are grateful for being selected.

Vice Chairman Evert Comer concurred.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant and look forward to an improved and repaired water tank and bringing clean water to the city of Denmark,” Comer said.

Councilman Spencer Donaldson said, “This is great news for Bamberg County Airport infrastructure and the future development between the cities of Bamberg and Denmark and will significantly improve the quality of life for Denmark citizens.”

Likewise, County Administrator Joey Preston expressed his pride in securing the water tank funding.

“This grant, like most grants, involves a meticulous process and is highly competitive; this was actually our third attempt,” he said. “Once again, persistence and teamwork have paid off.”

In addition to helping Denmark residents, improvements to the tank – at the end of Industrial Road, adjacent to an industrial building between Bamberg and Denmark – will boost water pressure for firefighting, Preston said.

