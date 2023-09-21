Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies will gradually clear out this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s heading into early Friday.

An area of low pressure will develop and strengthen off the Southeast Coast Friday into Saturday. This will bring us breezier conditions Friday - but we will stay rain free - if we do see rain it would most likely be in the eastern CSRA closer to I-95. Winds Friday will be out of the northeast between 12-18 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph. Highs will remain cooler than average in the low 80s.

Staying nice and dry this weekend with relatively cool mornings in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and back to sunny skies Sunday. Still a little breezy Saturday with north-northeast winds between 10-15 mph. Winds will calm down to 5-10 mph by Sunday out of the north-northwest.

