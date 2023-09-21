Another rabid raccoon discovered in McDuffie County

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another rabid raccoon has been found in McDuffie County, one of several across the CSRA this season.

This latest incident happened Sept. 16 in the area of Bowdens Pond Road. A dog was euthanized after exposure to the animal.

The McDuffie County Health Department was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing, and the results came back positive.

Among other incidents in McDuffie County, a dog was attacked by a rabid skunk on Sept. 4 , authorities reported on Aug. 3 that a cat was attacked by a rabid skunk and a rabid raccoon was found in June near Stagecoach Road .

Other rabid animals have been found in Columbia, Richmond and Saluda counties for a total of about a dozen across the CSRA.

Health officials recommend taking these steps:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.



