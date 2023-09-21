Aiken residents can weigh in on new mixed-use space today

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big project is coming to Aiken, and while many details are still up for debate, the public will have a second chance to weigh in on Thursday.

The second meeting will be panel-style with a microphone to allow people to ask more questions.

Attendees will be able to voice their opinions about the project: the building on Chesterfield, Newberry, and Laurens Street will be considered a mixed-use to serve as both an office and event space.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture on York Street.

So far, we do know that the building will be considered “mixed-use” and used as both an office and event space with a budget of $20 million by the architectural firm, McMillan Pazdan Smith.

Last week, a meeting was held to show the building options and allow people to discuss their concerns.

Developers said they plan to incorporate Aiken’s charm into the new building, and they are considering everyone’s opinion.

The details of what it will look like are still up for consideration.

Developers say they will post the answers to the questions on their website, where you can also still submit feedback.

