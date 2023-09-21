23-year-old arrested in Augusta shooting of his girlfriend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who was being sought on suspicion of shooting his girlfriend last month.

Jahte “Jay” McKennie, 23, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 27 shooting at the Green Meadows Apartments, 2910 Richmond Hill Road.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Aug. 27, leaving the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. She told deputies her boyfriend shot her inside an apartment with what she believed to be a Century Arms Mini-Draco rifle.

Her wound had already stopped bleeding when deputies arrived.

McKennie was being held Thursday in Richmond County jail on charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and weapons possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.