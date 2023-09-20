Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20

Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was arrested after a head-on crash on I-20 sent two people to the hospital.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, traffic was at a standstill as deputies worked the accident on I-20 westbound near mile marker 188.

Mari Cruz Acosta-Gomez, 35, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, DUI, driving while license suspended and serious injury by motor vehicle.

An investigation revealed the pickup truck, driven by Acosta-Gomez was driving the wrong way on the interstate when the driver of a semi-truck, Adam Crooks, noticed Acosta’s truck coming towards him.

MORE | Old signs come down ahead of post’s renaming to Fort Eisenhower

Deputies say he was unable to avoid her vehicle, causing both vehicles to collide. That sent the semi-truck into the median, hitting a barrier cable.

When deputies made contact with Acosta at the hospital, they could smell a faint odor of alcohol on her breath, according to deputies. When asked if she had been drinking, Acosta said, “I drank two Margaritas earlier in the night.”

Investigators say the pickup truck was forced backward, coming to rest upright in the ditch on the north shoulder of I-20.

According to an incident report, Acosta and her passenger, Fulgencio Cruz, had to be extricated from the pickup truck and were taken to Doctors Hospital for injuries.

On Monday, deputies received word that Cruz was in ICU and had his right leg amputated above the knee, according to the incident report.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Richmond County cop was under investigation when he killed himself
Georgia lottery
CSRA produces 2 big winners in Powerball drawing
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen foes lose their fight against Augusta store
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
‘I hope people pray’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Evans
From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals

Latest News

Barnwell Police Department
Barnwell police chief quits, files federal discrimination complaint
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School teacher allegedly punched, student arrested
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham,...
Lawyers say 3 Republicans who falsely said Trump won Georgia were ‘contingent’ electors, not fake
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Recall effort against sheriff falls short of needed signatures