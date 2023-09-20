Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Richmond County cop was under investigation when he killed himself
Georgia lottery
CSRA produces 2 big winners in Powerball drawing
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
‘I hope people pray’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Evans
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen foes lose their fight against Augusta store
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Richmond County patrol car crashes into Augusta yard

Latest News

FILE - Airbnb said Wednesday, Sept. 20 2023 it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked...
Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
Cross Creek High School
Cross Creek forfeits game against Hart County after Friday’s fight
LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) pressures Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in a game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor