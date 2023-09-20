Submit Photos/Videos
Old signs come down ahead of post’s renaming to Fort Eisenhower

By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The stage is being set for the renaming of Fort Gordon, with old signs coming down to make way for new signs proclaiming the post as Fort Eisenhower.

The renaming ceremony won’t take place until Oct. 27, but folks are already getting ready.

Ambulances on the post already bear the Fort Eisenhower name, as does Google Maps.

In addition to the signs maintained by the Army at the gates, green signs maintained by the state and city along highways will be changed, too.

John Ussery, assistant director of traffic and engineering for the city of Augusta, says the new green signs cost $140 each.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says most signs along the major roadways are easy to replace, but the ones over the interstate and highways are larger and will take more time.

Fort Gordon is among several U.S. military installations that are being renamed because their old names pay homage to Confederate military figures.

