North Augustans join to honor officers by donating blood

North Augusta Public Safety is giving back to one of their fallen officers and one who is currently battling cancer.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety employees are giving back.

Strangers are giving the gift of life at a blood drive hosted by Shepeard Community Blood Center.

The blood drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the North Augusta police hut on Buena Vista Avenue.

The blood drive is being held in honor of Dustin Beasley, who died of COVID, and Sgt. Andy Cook, who had cancer.

Organizers are grilling so you can get a bite to eat after you donate. Plus donors will be entered in a raffle for several prizes.

There was a goal of 15 donors, but organizers had already hit the goal after two hours, but they’ll still be out there accepting much-needed donations until 3.

Shepeard is grappling with an ongoing blood shortage and is always on a day or two supply of blood.

