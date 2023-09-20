North Augustans join to honor officers by donating blood

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety employees are giving back.

Strangers are giving the gift of life at a blood drive hosted by Shepeard Community Blood Center.

The blood drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the North Augusta police hut on Buena Vista Avenue.

The blood drive is being held in honor of Dustin Beasley, who died of COVID , and Sgt. Andy Cook, who had cancer .

Organizers are grilling so you can get a bite to eat after you donate. Plus donors will be entered in a raffle for several prizes.

There was a goal of 15 donors, but organizers had already hit the goal after two hours, but they’ll still be out there accepting much-needed donations until 3.

Shepeard is grappling with an ongoing blood shortage and is always on a day or two supply of blood.

