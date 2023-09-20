Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation

The award honors their multiple humanitarian achievements.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter received the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday.

The award honors their multiple humanitarian achievements, including their work to nearly eradicate guinea worm disease and their commitment to peace and democracy, the foundation said on social media.

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, accepted the award on the couple’s behalf.

“Thank you [Melinda Gates] & [Bill Gates] for supporting the causes they believe in so fervently: health, mental health, peace & human rights,” she wrote.

The Gates Foundation, founded by Bill & Melinda Gates, is a nonprofit that fights poverty and inequality. It has been awarding philanthropic trailblazers during the annual Goalkeepers Conference since 2018.

Jimmy Carter, at age 98 and the nation’s oldest living ex-president in history, entered hospice care in February 2023. The Carter Center announced in May Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

The Carters are the nation’s longest-married presidential couple, having marked their 77th anniversary back in July.

FAVORITE SON: Jimmy Carter's final campaign

Full coverage of the nation's 39th president and his family

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...

Jason Carter, their grandson, said in USA Today interview that his grandparents “are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite son. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Richmond County cop was under investigation when he killed himself
Georgia lottery
CSRA produces 2 big winners in Powerball drawing
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen foes lose their fight against Augusta store
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
‘I hope people pray’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Evans
From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals

Latest News

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Harlem High School teacher allegedly punched, student arrested
Barnwell Police Department
Barnwell police chief quits, files federal discrimination complaint
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School teacher allegedly punched, student arrested