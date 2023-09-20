Have you seen this missing 15-year-old in Lincoln County?

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old missing runaway, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, authorities say Brody Thomas Shannon, 15, was last seen in Lincoln County, unknown direction of travel or clothing description, authorities say.

Shannon is described as six feet and three inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, authorities say.

If located please notify the Lincoln County Sheriff’s at 706-359-4118 or Investigator Amos at 706-990-1590.

