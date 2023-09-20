Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing 15-year-old in Lincoln County?

Brody Shannon
Brody Shannon(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old missing runaway, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, authorities say Brody Thomas Shannon, 15, was last seen in Lincoln County, unknown direction of travel or clothing description, authorities say.

Shannon is described as six feet and three inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, authorities say.

If located please notify the Lincoln County Sheriff’s at 706-359-4118 or Investigator Amos at 706-990-1590.

