Cross Creek forfeits game against Hart County after Friday’s fight

The game between Savannah High and Cross Creek ended Friday night when two players began to fight on the field.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After last week’s fight, Cross Creek High School has forfeited this week’s football game against Hart County High School, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Hart County Charter System announced the game has been forfeited due to a penalty imposed by Cross Creek after last week’s incident.

The game between Savannah High and Cross Creek ended Friday night when two players began to fight on the field and then the fracas spread.

This was Cross Creek’s second game impacted by violence. Week one against Butler was canceled because of safety concerns.

Hart County school officials have reached an agreement and will now face Bulloch Academy this Friday. The homecoming festivities will proceed as planned with the parade scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

