Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Below average highs and lows expected through Friday. Highs each day will be a few degrees below average in the low to middle 80s, but morning lows will be quite cool for this time of the year in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday PM High: low 80s - Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday AM Low: low 60s - Thursday PM High: low 80s - Wind: NE 8-12 mph

Friday AM Low: low 60s - Friday PM High: low 80s - Wind: NE 12-18 mph G 25+ mph

You will need to keep a close eye on the forecast as you make outdoor plans this weekend, as an area of low pressure is expected to form off the Georgia-Carolina coast that could bring a chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will stay away from the CSRA - but we will see breezier conditions Thursday afternoon through Saturday as the system strengthens.

Morning lows Saturday will be near 60. Afternoon highs will remain below average in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible as a low pressure system moves up the Southeast coast.

Back to mostly dry conditions Sunday with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

