Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region is keeping us dry and temperatures below average. A few clouds will be over the region this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will be seasonal in the mid-60s heading into early Thursday.

Clouds early Thursday will gradually clear in the afternoon. Highs will remain below average in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be pick up out of the northeast and stay steady between 8-15 mph.

An area of low pressure will develop and strengthen off the Southeast Coast Friday into Saturday. This will bring us breezier conditions Friday - but we will stay rain free and enjoy plenty of sun. Winds Friday will be out of the northeast between 12-18 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph. Highs will remain cooler than average in the low 80s.

Staying nice and dry this weekend with relatively cool mornings in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Still a little breezy Saturday with north-northeast winds between 10-15 mph. Winds will calm down to 5-10 mph by Sunday out of the north-northwest.

