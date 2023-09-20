Augusta leaders hit a speed bump as they work on pandhandling rules

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a lot of attention focused lately on Augusta’s homeless population, city leaders met Wednesday to look at creating an ordinance to combat panhandling.

Some officials wanted to craft a law modeled on Columbia County’s, but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office threw some cold water on that idea by saying the ordinance is unconstitutional.

The city’s legal department said Columbia County’s law is similar to one in Florida that was struck down, Augusta Commission members were told during Wednesday’s workshop session.

The department said a countywide ordinance like the one sought by Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom would not be constitutional.

The current ordinance is managing a tightly maintained area, but a countywide law wouldn’t be a “viable option,” Augusta leaders were told.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Craig Allison is looking at potential solutions to panhandling and talking with leaders about their ideas, Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

City officials are also bringing up a loitering ordinance that’s in effect, but has a strict definition that is left up to officers to interpret.

Officials are also looking into a right-of-way ordinance as an option, making it so solicitors in the roadway would be monitored in a similar way to a panhandling ordinance.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Right now, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is using a warning-citation-jail system for those panhandling in the right of way.

Some commissioners like Jordan Johnson don’t want to arrest their way to a solution, so that’s why they wanted to bring together the homeless task force, law enforcement and city leadership.

The current panhandling ordinance from 2006 monitors the Broad Street corridor and a small section a bit south of there, and a 2008 Business Improvement District that provides extra government services for cleaning and upkeep of business areas.

Even though many people associate panhandling with homelessness – which is getting a lot of attention as deputies fight loitering by homeless people in the Washington Road area – law enforcement says they’re different issues.

In fact, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 99% of the people who are panhandling are not homeless, and some come from as far away as Bamberg to solicit in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.