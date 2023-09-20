Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crews battle abandoned business fire on Barton Chapel Road

Augusta crews battle blaze on Barton Chapel Road
Augusta crews battle blaze on Barton Chapel Road(Augusta Fire)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire crews responded to a business fire on Barton Chapel Road and Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.

According to dispatch, crews were called to the scene at 11:52 a.m.

Augusta Fire says they initiated an interior attack on the two-story abandoned building and extinguished all flames.

Caption
MORE | 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals

Around 1 p.m., fire engines were blocking the roads to ensure the fire was extinguished.

High traffic is being reported, so officials say to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Richmond County cop was under investigation when he killed himself
Georgia lottery
CSRA produces 2 big winners in Powerball drawing
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen foes lose their fight against Augusta store
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
‘I hope people pray’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Evans
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Richmond County patrol car crashes into Augusta yard

Latest News

Cross Creek High School
Cross Creek forfeits game against Hart County after Friday’s fight
Augusta crews battle blaze on Barton Chapel Road
Augusta crews battle blaze on Barton Chapel Road
Shepeard Community Blood Center drive.
North Augustans join to honor officers by donating blood
North Augusta Public Safety is giving back to one of their fallen officers and one who is...
North Augusta comes together in public safety blood drive