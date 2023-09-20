Crews battle abandoned business fire on Barton Chapel Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire crews responded to a business fire on Barton Chapel Road and Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.

According to dispatch, crews were called to the scene at 11:52 a.m.

Augusta Fire says they initiated an interior attack on the two-story abandoned building and extinguished all flames.

Autoplay Caption

Around 1 p.m., fire engines were blocking the roads to ensure the fire was extinguished.

High traffic is being reported, so officials say to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.