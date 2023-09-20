Crews battle abandoned business fire on Barton Chapel Road
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire crews responded to a business fire on Barton Chapel Road and Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.
According to dispatch, crews were called to the scene at 11:52 a.m.
Augusta Fire says they initiated an interior attack on the two-story abandoned building and extinguished all flames.
Around 1 p.m., fire engines were blocking the roads to ensure the fire was extinguished.
High traffic is being reported, so officials say to avoid the area.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.