8 local schools receive achievement recognition ‘Literacy Leaders’

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County school bus(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Schools in Columbia, Richmond and Jefferson counties have been recognized by the Georgia Department of Education, as Literacy Leaders, for exceptional achievement or growth in third-grade reading.

Schools with 90% or more of their third-grade students reading at grade level or above are being recognized for outstanding achievement, and schools with a 15% or higher increase in a year are being recognized for outstanding growth.

Columbia County School District: North Columbia Elementary School, North Harlem Elementary School, River Ridge Elementary School, and Stevens Creek Elementary School

Richmond County School System: Walker Traditional Elementary School

Jefferson County Schools: Carver Elementary School, Louisville Academy

“The ability to read opens up the doors not only to the rest of a student’s education but to their ability to continue learning throughout their life,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “That’s why we are laser-focused on literacy at the Georgia Department of Education and as a state. These schools, our Literacy Leaders, are doing exceptional work to ensure every student is equipped with the lifelong skill of literacy, and it’s an honor to recognize them.”

Throughout the months of September and October, Superintendent Woods will visit selected schools identified as Literacy Leaders to recognize and congratulate them.

