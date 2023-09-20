Submit Photos/Videos
2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals

A top member of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office command staff and one of his subordinates have been fired. Separately, two other employees were demoted.
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top member of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office command staff and one of his subordinates have been fired after engaging in an inappropriate relationship, News 12 has confirmed from independent sources.

Capt. Brandon Beckman and Investigator Allison “Allie” Walker are no longer with the agency, sources told News 12.

They were fired not over the relationship but for lying when questioned, sources told News 12.

As of Wednesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office website has removed the photo and name of Beckman – a 20-year veteran with the agency – from the list of “Command Staff.”

News 12 also learned that two employees were demoted ― Sgt. Aunarey Herbert and Cpl. Melissa Allen.

When we asked on Monday for public records about their demotions, Investigator Walter McNeil of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement:

“The case involving Cpl. Allen and Sgt. Herbert is still ongoing and the requested documents are not available at this time, per O.C.G.A. 50-18-72(a)(4).”

Sources told News 12 that when Walker was fired, she supplied the names of other employees allegedly involved in other scandals. We’ve requested files on those employees.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

