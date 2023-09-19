USC Aiken ranks as one of best universities in the region

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has again been ranked a top university in the region by U.S. News & World Report.

In the publication’s annual undergraduate rankings released Sept. 18, USC Aiken ranked No. 27 in Top Public Schools; No. 34 in Best Value Schools; and No. 59 in Regional Universities South. Previously recognized as a top baccalaureate university in the South, the university elevated its status in this year’s rankings due to the growing number of master’s degrees awarded annually.

“I am very pleased for our university to be recognized in so many different ways,” said Dr. Thayer McGahee, interim provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at USC Aiken. “Being a top public school in the southern region as well as a best regional university in the southern region speaks well of the work our faculty and staff do on behalf of our students.”

USC Aiken also received rankings for Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs; Nursing; Best Colleges for Veterans; and Top Performers in Social Mobility.

McGahee pointed out that the university should be proud of its rank as a top performer in social mobility. “What this means is that our university does a good job advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large numbers of financially disadvantaged students,” she said. “This is life-changing for many students and their families.”

USC Aiken also received recognition under Best Online Programs. The university’s programs are among more than 1,800 programs surveyed by U.S. News. Only regionally accredited institutions whose programs are offered mostly or entirely online were evaluated.

To read more on the rankings visit U.S. News Best Colleges link here.

