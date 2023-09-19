Richmond County patrol car crashes into Augusta yard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car slammed through a fence in an Augusta yard during a vehicle pursuit.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Battle Row and Metcalf Street, according to a report from deputies.

The patrol car, a 2019 Dodge Charger, was chasing a stolen vehicle north on Metcalf when it hit a large amount of sand in the road as it tried to turn onto Battle Row.

The patrol car didn’t make the turn and slammed into a fence at 2001 Battle Row, according to deputies.

The driver of the patrol car was found at fault for driving too fast for conditions, according to deputies

No injuries were reported.

