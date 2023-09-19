Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officers take in pig spotted on Bacon Creek Road

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their...
Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have an odd inmate in custody and are looking for its owner.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.

But it wasn’t just any street. They found the pig strolling down Bacon Creek Road.

Yes, you read that right.

The department made a post about the pig on Facebook searching for its owner.

“Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” the post jokes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Name released for Richmond County cop who was found dead
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
Man, woman found shot dead at Columbia County home
Spanish Trace Drive
1 injured in shooting on Tobacco Road in Augusta
Dwayne Anthony Tillman II
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Fight disrupts Cross Creek-Savannah High School game.
Footbrawl: Cross Creek moves forward after fight halts game

Latest News

FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users
A brand new app can be considered the ‘anti-BeReal’.
What the Tech: App of the day, BeFake
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida