N. Augusta City Council honors former Augusta journalist, Don Rhodes

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Long-time Augusta writer, Don Rhodes was honored with a proclamation at yesterday’s North Augusta City Council meeting on Monday.

The 78-year-old Rhodes passed on June 9th of this year.

Rhodes was a longtime local journalist, author, musician, historian, and veteran. He worked at the Augusta Chronicle over a long and storied career, crossing paths with entertainers including Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash.

His sister Linda Humphreys accepted the award in his honor.

“I hereby proclaim Don, this is for you,” council members state.

Rhodes was a Vietnam War veteran who earned the rank of sergeant as well.

He is survived by his family who still live in the CSRA area.

