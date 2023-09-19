Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Meet Oakley: Aiken Department of Public Safety’s therapy dog

Under the guidance of his handler, Lieutenant Jennifer Hayes, Oakley is undergoing the...
Under the guidance of his handler, Lieutenant Jennifer Hayes, Oakley is undergoing the remainder of his training to fulfill his role.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new member is receiving a warm welcome to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Oakley is a nine-month-old Rottweiler and Hound mix training to fulfill his role as a therapy dog with his handler, Lieutenant Jennifer Hayes.

While Oakley’s main focus will be within the department for emotional support, he will also extend his services to hospitals, schools, and other city departments.

MORE | Augusta Players prepare for performance of Finding Nemo

“With studies documenting the positive effect dogs can have on physical and emotional health, we believed that introducing a therapy dog into our department was the next logical step in our ongoing commitment to the mental health of our department personnel,” said Chief Charles Barranco.

His journey began when he was adopted from the SCPA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare a few months ago.

An anonymous donation covered all of Oakley’s training and living expenses, the department says.

Officials say his adaptable nature and friendly demeanor make him a versatile asset in community outreach efforts.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Name released for Richmond County cop who was found dead
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
Man, woman found shot dead at Columbia County home
Spanish Trace Drive
1 injured in shooting on Tobacco Road in Augusta
Dwayne Anthony Tillman II
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Fight disrupts Cross Creek-Savannah High School game.
Footbrawl: Cross Creek moves forward after fight halts game

Latest News

Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat to file documents in federal court
Early voting in Augusta
Here’s where you can register to vote today in Augusta
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Upstate parking lot adopted by officer