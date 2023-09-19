CSRA produces 2 big winners in Powerball drawing
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA had two big winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to Georgia lottery officials.
Although no one claimed the big jackpot worth hundreds of millions, locally purchased tickets won $100,000 for one person and $50,000 for another.
One person matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, with Powerplay, on a ticket sold at the Food Mart at 5100 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown.
MORE FROM NEWS 12:
- Footbrawl: Cross Creek moves forward after fight halts game
- Richmond County cop was under investigation when he killed himself
- ‘It’s a joy to come to work’: 85-year-old starts S.C. hot dog stand
Also, someone won $50,000 on a ticket bought at the Pilot Travel Center at 4091 Jimmie Dyess Parkway. There was another $50,000 winner on a ticket bought in Decatur.
On Monday, one person won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket sold at a Pilot Travel Center in Tallapoosa.
The Powerball jackpot has reached the 10th largest in the history of the lottery game after a series of drawings with no grand prize winner.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $672 million with a cash value of $320.5 million.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.