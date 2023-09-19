CSRA produces 2 big winners in Powerball drawing

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA had two big winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to Georgia lottery officials.

Although no one claimed the big jackpot worth hundreds of millions, locally purchased tickets won $100,000 for one person and $50,000 for another.

One person matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, with Powerplay, on a ticket sold at the Food Mart at 5100 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Also, someone won $50,000 on a ticket bought at the Pilot Travel Center at 4091 Jimmie Dyess Parkway. There was another $50,000 winner on a ticket bought in Decatur.

On Monday, one person won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket sold at a Pilot Travel Center in Tallapoosa.

The Powerball jackpot has reached the 10th largest in the history of the lottery game after a series of drawings with no grand prize winner.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $672 million with a cash value of $320.5 million.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.