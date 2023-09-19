Kelley Brothers announce return of Sticks & Strings charity event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kelley Brothers announce the return of their charity event, Sticks & Strings.

After raising $45,000 for local charities at the inaugural event, the brothers are ready to get back together in their hometown to share their family’s loves – music and golf – with their friends and community.

This year, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen will join the Kelley Brothers for their celebrity concert at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on Nov. 19. They’ll also be hosting a golf tournament Nov. 20 at Champions Retreat.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Concert tickets are available Friday at 10 a.m. at KelleyBrosGolf.com. VIP $350, floor $75 or balcony $40.

The show will begin with an acoustic set featuring the three Kelley Brothers telling stories about growing up together in Augusta and singing the songs they’ve written over the years.

After that, there will be a celebrity jam hosted by Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir featuring all three Kelley Brothers and their friends singing hit song after hit song.

John Kelley shared, “We had such a great time getting together for this event last year. The three of us singing and playing golf together defines how we grew up. Getting to do that with our dad and have our kids all there with us sharing the things we love most was so special. The support from the community to make Sticks & Strings a successful fundraiser has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to be back bigger and better in November.”

John Kelley, the oldest of the Brothers, grew up playing at West Lake Country Club and Augusta Country Club. He played college golf at Wake Forrest University and has competed in various state and regional amateur events since his college days. After

Josh Kelley, the brothers’ middle child, attended the University of Mississippi on a golf scholarship. In 2001 he signed a record deal with Hollywood Records and charted his first Radio hits with the songs “Amazing” and “Only You.” In 2010 he signed with Universal records and charted his first Country Radio hit with the song “Georgia Clay” co-written with brother Charles.

Charles Kelley, the youngest of the brothers, is one-third of award-winning group Lady A. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. The trio’s 10 No. Ones, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, nearly 5 billion digital streams and a global touring footprint prove that point.

Thomas Rhett — dubbed “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music” — has 20 No. 1 singles, 15 billion streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format.

Darius Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans.

Jake Owen has a career-spanning collection of gold and platinum certifications, ten No.1 singles and over 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams, Jake Owen has ascended to stardom as a mainstay country staple who is known for his laid-back style and genre defining hits.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.