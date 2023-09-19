Ironman competition will lead to road closures this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizers of the Ironman 70.3 Augusta have announced some road closures for the event that’s coming up this weekend.

Traffic will be affected on area roads from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim from the Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta to the Fifth Street Marina in downtown Augusta. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg that will wind through south Augusta. The cyclists will return to the transition area at the Fifth Street Depot to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through downtown Augusta.

The first group of cyclists will take the route at approximately 7:19 a.m. Organizers expect all roads to be clear by 3 p.m. The cyclists will start on Reynolds Street. They will turn onto Fifth Street, then merge onto Gordon Highway to begin the ride to south Augusta. Roads along the cycling route will be open to traffic. Major intersections will be monitored by law enforcement officers.

Race organizers expect the leaders to begin the run at about 9 a.m., and runners must be off the course by 6 p.m. On Greene and Reynolds Streets, one lane of traffic along the route will be designated for the race, with cones marking the circuit. Broad Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 13th Street to East Boundary. Motorists are encouraged to park on streets not affected by the race course.

No parking from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday:

Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center parking bays.

Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street.

Eighth Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street.

Roads affected by the bike route:

Reynolds and Greene streets: 7:20-10:15 a.m.

Fifth Street: 7:20-10:15 a.m.

Gordon Highway: 7:20-10:30 a.m.

Gordon Highway flyover: 7:20-10:30 a.m.

Mike Padgett Highway: 7:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Old Waynesboro Road: 7:30-11:45 a.m.

McDade Road: 7:40-11:15 a.m.

Brown Road: 7:45-11:20 a.m.

McCombs Road: 8 a.m. to noon

Broome Road: 8 a.m. to noon

Hephzibah-McBean Road: 8:10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Horseshoe Road: 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

4-H Club Road: 8:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.

Doug Barnard Parkway to Gordon Highway: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gordon Highway and Taylor: 9 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

Taylor and Fourth Street: 9 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

Watkins Street and East Boundary: 9:05 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Sand Bar Ferry Road: 9:05 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Roads affected by the run course:

Broad Street from east from 13th Street to East Boundary: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broad Street west from East Boundary to 12th Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Boundary south from Reynolds Street to Greene Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene Street east from East Boundary to 13th Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

13th Street north from Greene Street to Broad Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12th Street from Broad Street to Jones Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jones Street from 12th Street to 10th Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10th Street from Jones Street to Reynolds Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eighth Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reynolds Street from 10th Street to Bay Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bay Street from Reynolds Street to Reynolds Street: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

