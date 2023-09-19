Here’s where you can register to vote today in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and a Georgia voter organization is hosting more than 20 voter registration actions across the state — including in Augusta.

IN AUGUSTA:

In observation of the day, Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition will be hosting a voter registration event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1439 Walton Way. There will be a food giveaway and fun in addition to registration.

“We’re focused on including Georgians who have been historically left out, which is why it is especially important that of the more than 40,000 Georgians NGP has added to the voter rolls this year, 79% are Black and 50% are under the age of 25,” said Kendra Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project.

Other registration events are planned in Albany, Athens, Atlanta, Brunswick, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Valdosta.

The New Georgia Project says it has helped more than 40,000 Georgians register to vote in 2023, meeting and exceeding the organization’s yearly goal.

