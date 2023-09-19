Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here’s a look at resources for pet owners as vet shortage continues

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The nationwide vet shortage is still impacting people in the CSRA.

Veterinarian shortages, overcrowded shelters, and high prices have some in our area worried about how they’ll find care for their pets when they need it.

“And I think that’s the one thing that the general public has to realize is that, like, we all try to do our best. And we’re all in this career because we really genuinely love animals. And if we could help every single one, I mean, we would,” said Kristen Dimm, Practice Manager at Walton Way Veterinary Clinic.

But full-service vet clinics can fill up.

“We get a lot of calls every day of people wanting to come in the same day for vaccines and, you know, we can’t always accommodate everybody. We really do try,” she said.

MORE | AU celebrates launch of 3 new master’s degree programs today

If you don’t need to see a full-service vet, you can go to CSRA Life Savor.

“We are a basic wellness vaccine and preventative clinic. We do your basic physical, your yearly vaccines,” said Tina Walker, Vet Assistant at CSRA Life Savor.

They offer these services at a cheaper price. It’s not a full-service clinic, but they can point you in the right direction when you need help.

“It does help take a load off of their shoulders by doing the yearly vaccines and prevention’s to where they can focus on more the medical side of it,” said Terry Kent, Office Manager at CSRA Life Savor.

MORE | Organizations come together to connect resources for those in need

For people who have trouble taking care of their pets financially, this clinic is another option.

“We have a lot of people in the area that have a lot of love for their pets and everything that may be on the little lower income side. And this offers them the ability to still have what they need to get their pet good medical care because all of our veterinarians are fully licensed, full-fledged veterinarians,” said Kent.

CSRA Life Savors is a walk-in-only clinic and their hours change monthly. You can see their latest schedule by calling them or visiting their website.

If you are willing to drive, there are also travel clinics such as PetMed and Car-a-van, that operate in locations across South Carolina, including Columbia, as well as Pets for Life which offers free services around Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Richmond County cop was under investigation when he killed himself
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
Man, woman found shot dead at Columbia County home
Spanish Trace Drive
1 injured in shooting on Tobacco Road in Augusta
Dwayne Anthony Tillman II
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Fight disrupts Cross Creek-Savannah High School game.
Footbrawl: Cross Creek moves forward after fight halts game

Latest News

Organizations come together to connect resources for those in need
‘Kind of nerve-wracking’: Augusta family waits for closure months after death
Nathan Hibbitts
‘Kind of nerve-wracking’: Augusta family waits for closure months after death
Power lines
Leaders meet in S.C. to discuss energy solutions for the region
This week, leaders from 16 southern states are meeting in Greenville to discuss the best way to...
Leaders discuss energy solutions for the South