Here’s a look at resources for pet owners as vet shortage continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The nationwide vet shortage is still impacting people in the CSRA.

Veterinarian shortages, overcrowded shelters, and high prices have some in our area worried about how they’ll find care for their pets when they need it.

“And I think that’s the one thing that the general public has to realize is that, like, we all try to do our best. And we’re all in this career because we really genuinely love animals. And if we could help every single one, I mean, we would,” said Kristen Dimm, Practice Manager at Walton Way Veterinary Clinic.

But full-service vet clinics can fill up.

“We get a lot of calls every day of people wanting to come in the same day for vaccines and, you know, we can’t always accommodate everybody. We really do try,” she said.

If you don’t need to see a full-service vet, you can go to CSRA Life Savor.

“We are a basic wellness vaccine and preventative clinic. We do your basic physical, your yearly vaccines,” said Tina Walker, Vet Assistant at CSRA Life Savor.

They offer these services at a cheaper price. It’s not a full-service clinic, but they can point you in the right direction when you need help.

“It does help take a load off of their shoulders by doing the yearly vaccines and prevention’s to where they can focus on more the medical side of it,” said Terry Kent, Office Manager at CSRA Life Savor.

For people who have trouble taking care of their pets financially, this clinic is another option.

“We have a lot of people in the area that have a lot of love for their pets and everything that may be on the little lower income side. And this offers them the ability to still have what they need to get their pet good medical care because all of our veterinarians are fully licensed, full-fledged veterinarians,” said Kent.

CSRA Life Savors is a walk-in-only clinic and their hours change monthly. You can see their latest schedule by calling them or visiting their website.

If you are willing to drive, there are also travel clinics such as PetMed and Car-a-van, that operate in locations across South Carolina, including Columbia, as well as Pets for Life which offers free services around Atlanta.

