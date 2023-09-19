Family Y’s cuts ribbon on new Camp Lakeside in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family Y’s Camp Lakeside in Lincolnton cut the ribbon on a new part of its facility on Tuesday.

Phase three is complete, and there’s now a new zero-entry swimming pool, so kids with disabilities or in wheelchairs will be able to enjoy the pool. The camp also includes a 300-seat chapel and an accessible Noah’s Ark treehouse that will be used as a nature education center.

The new additions go with Camp Lakeside’s motto: To give every child a full camp experience, no matter their disability or chronic illness they may have.

“Our kids are absolutely going to love all of these new additions. It only enhances what’s already here. We just want to leave a legacy to serve all kids. All ages, all abilities, to be able to come to use this,” said Julie Prescott, Camp Program Director for Family YMCA Camp Lakeside.

The next phase looks to expand the cabins and staff cabins, and maybe bring a blob to the lake for the kids.

