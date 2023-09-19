Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat to file documents in federal court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been more than 10 years since teenager Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled-up wrestling mat in the gym of a South Georgia high school.

It was a story that made national headlines and today, the mystery surrounding his death continues.

On Tuesday, Johnson’s parents are taking new action and will be at the federal courthouse in Atlanta to file a response to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk’s investigation that his office performed last year.

Johnson was 17 years old in 2013 when his body was found rolled up in a wrestling mat at Lowndes High School. The death was ruled an accident, even after Sheriff Paulk took a second look at the case in 2022. But Johnson’s parents have never accepted those findings, saying the evidence doesn’t support it.

Johnson’s parents say they are not convinced due to inconsistencies and the way their son’s body was handled. They say investigators need to look at evidence from a third autopsy.

“Read the third autopsy report. Don’t take my word for it. Read the third autopsy report. It doesn’t state what he said,” Kendrick’s father Kenneth Johnson said.

“From the documents I’ve read and the investigation I’ve seen, I feel 100% sure there was no foul play. It’s a terrible accident, in my opinion,” said Sheriff Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

A decade later, the Johnsons maintain that their son was killed, and they have vowed to take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court if they have to.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.