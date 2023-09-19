Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Feeling Fall-like the next few mornings. Below average highs all week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Below average highs and lows expected through Friday. Highs each day will be a few degrees below average in the middle 80s, but morning lows will be quite cool for this time of the year in the upper 50s and low 60s.

You will need to keep a close eye on the forecast as you make outdoor plans this weekend, as an area of low pressure is expected to form off the Georgia-Carolina coast that could bring a chance of rain late Friday into Saturday.

Currently, it looks like the bulk of the rain will be confined to the immediate coast, but there is a chance the rain could push just far enough inland for a few showers here in the CSRA - especially across our eastern and southern counties within the viewing area.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

